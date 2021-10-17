Watch: IU takes you on a galactic journey atop the ‘strawberry moon’ ride

IU is adding sparkle to our mundane lives with a pink flush that will make us glad we were invited into her world. Confirming the release of her upcoming single on October 5, IU has shared a series of content teasing her digital single that is receiving a lot of attention from Uaenas and casual listeners alike.

The teaser images show her preparing for a romantic getaway wherein she was also spotted in a cinema hall sitting chairs apart from a guy staring intently at her, ‘strawberry moon’ sprawled between them.

The lyric teaser had the singer floating in her room with the wind blowing away any semblance of normalcy as the words to the song play over in IU’s melodious voice. The lyrics are penned down on the left in a simple font style in what looks like chalk on board.

The latest update from the world of ‘strawberry moon’ comes in surrounded by flowers. The music video teaser has IU being focused on as she idles around a flower shop. Petite and pretty, IU’s beauty shines through the screen even as a man joins her. In his hands is a piece of jewellery.

The unknown man extends his hands to IU’s neck, placing a necklace on her as IU’s eyes rise to meet his. With a high note that challenges many of her previous ones, IU sings beautifully about the journey she embarks on. The scene moves to a floating IU from her earlier teaser, this time continuing to them sitting atop earth.

‘strawberry moon’ releases on October 19 at midnight KST.

