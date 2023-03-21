WATCH: IVE are a sassy bunch in the charismatic teaser for upcoming pre-release single Kitsch

On the afternoon of March 20th, IVE released the teaser for the pre-release song 'Kitsch' of the first full-length album 'I've IVE' through official social media handles on the afternoon of March 20th. The video captures the charisma of the members. The powerful and dignified expressions of the members and the lyrics 'Kitsch', which seem to memorize a spell, harmonize, leaving a short but strong impression.

Along with this, at the end of the video, 'Kitsch' was announced to be released at 6:00 PM KST on March 27th, raising expectations for a comeback. IVE, who has presented various charms by presenting title songs with different musical textures through three single albums released earlier, is raising questions about what color the stage will be decorated with as the first full-length album released since their debut.

IVE:

At the same time as their debut, IVE imprinted their presence as a representative group of the 4th generation both in name and reality by successively hitting 'ELEVEN', 'LOVE DIVE', and 'After Like'. With only three single albums released, they are on the verge of reaching 3 million copies in cumulative sales, as well as winning the rookie award and the grand prize at various major awards ceremonies at the same time. There are 74 trophies in total. Ive, who appeared like a comet in the music industry with his first single ELEVEN in December 2021, recorded the highest Initial Chodong sales among rookie idols that debuted that year. Thanks to their popularity, they took first place on a music show just 7 days after her debut, and won up to 13 awards, including the triple crown of 3 terrestrial broadcasters.

While IVE, who is recording a mega hit with each album released, is receiving global expectations with their first full-length album, 'I've IVE', a short 10-second 'Kitsch' video was released to create a strong group of their own. It clearly reveals the color and heralds another Ive syndrome. Meanwhile, IVE’s first regular album pre-release song 'Kitsch' will be released on March 27th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), and the new album 'I've IVE' will be released on April 10th at 6pm on various online music sites.

