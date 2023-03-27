WATCH: IVE are all about confidence and glamour in the pre-release MV for Kitsch

On March 27, Starship Entertainment released the MV for IVE’s Kitsch and we love the groovy tune and fun choreography! IVE’s free-spirited appearance was captured in sporty outfits. The members showed off their unique charms and at the same time showed a more powerful self-confidence and subjectivity.

The MV:

The MV itself is beautiful, bright and fun. The sporty with glamorous looks adds a sweet ‘kitschy’ look to the members. The unique song has a youthful feel to it as they claim their independence and love their freedom to do what they want. The restrained instrumental included in the verses has a blinding difference to the chorus, making it feel like a fever dream.

The pre-release song Kitsch is a song where you can feel the elegant beauty and unexpected charm of IVE, who is 'special and different'. Colourful instruments based on strong beats and basslines give fun to listen to, and the hook with reversal while repeating is the point. It delivers a thrilling pleasure by combining various bouncing sounds. Participating in the lyrics for all three single albums previously released, from 'Take it' to 'ROYAL' and 'My Satisfaction', IVE's overwhelming charisma and confidence were expressed in an elegant and elegant way. Hwang Hyun (MonoTree), along with Isran, who intensely expressed the song, also contributed to IVE’s album as a lyricist for the first time, enhancing its perfection.

IVE succeeded in hitting three consecutive home runs with 'ELEVEN', 'LOVE DIVE' and 'After LIKE' with their self-assured self-confidence and subjectivity toward love as a weapon, and became the '4th generation representative girl group'. With only three single albums released so far, they have recorded cumulative sales of more than 3 million copies, and have set new records by winning 37 wins in music broadcasting and winning newcomer awards and grand prizes at various major awards ceremonies at the same time. A total of 74 awards and accolades were won in South Korea and internationally. Following the pre-release of Kitsch, IVE will release the first regular album at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on April 10th.

