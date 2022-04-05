WATCH: IVE invites viewers to ‘DIVE’ into the all-consuming feeling of ‘LOVE’

On April 5, Starship Entertainment revealed the gripping MV for IVE’s first comeback ‘LOVE DIVE’ and we fell in love with their girl crush concept as well as the experimentation of a song. Using minor scales in the instrumental, the song carries an ethereal feel to it as if the listeners are actually being sucked into the world of romance, created by IVE. The MV, comparatively, was simpler with the bright themes and sparkly party scenes.

IVE is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The group made their debut on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘Eleven’. According to the chart released by Billboard dated for the week of December 14, ‘Eleven’ ranked at number nine on the World Digital Song Sales chart and made its official debut on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. The song went on to spend 12 consecutive weeks on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts proving its popularity among global fans.

On December 8, 2021, exactly a week after debut, IVE earned their first ever music show win on MBC's Show Champion, making them the fastest girl group to win first place since debut. The song went on to win on music shows 13 times, winning triple crown on KBS2's Music Bank, MBC's Music Core, and SBS Inkigayo. In addition, Eleven recorded the highest initial total number of album sales in its first week of release, the highest among girl group debut albums.

The group became famous for their unique song and concept and surely, will break more records with ‘LOVE DIVE’.

