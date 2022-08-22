WATCH: IVE members are all about the deep feelings of love in the alluring and groovy MV for ‘After LIKE’

On August 22, IVE released the MV for ‘After LIKE’ and we are sure it’s going to be added to IVE’s flawless discography! Sampling the melody of ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor and using it in the best way, the group sings about the long but amazing process of falling in love. The MV itself was elegant, bright and this time, they assigned colours to the members. It’s definitely going in our playlist!

'After LIKE' is a song about a specific love method that asks you to show it with actions rather than hearts because it will show you a variety of charms. Here, the bold and charming lyrics of "What's After 'LIKE'?" Lyricist Seo Ji Eum, who wrote the lyrics for the debut song 'ELEVEN' and the second single 'Love Dive', participated to create another masterpiece, and Mami Son as well as member Rei participated in the rap making to enhance the perfection.

The b-side song 'My Satisfaction' is a song that gives a grand feeling under a heavy beat, and it radiates IVE's elegance and intense energy at the same time. IVE, who heralded another global syndrome with the third single, was released on Naver NOW at 7 pm immediately after its release.

On November 2, 2021, Starship Entertainment announced that they would be debuting a new girl group, their first since WJSN in 2016. The members were revealed from November 3 to 8 (in order: Yujin, Gaeul, Wonyoung, Liz, Rei, and Leeseo). On November 8, Starship confirmed that the group would debut on December 1, followed two days later by the announcement of the title of the group's first single album as ‘Eleven’.

On December 1, the group released their debut single album, ‘Eleven’, led by the single of the same name. On the Billboard charts dated the week of December 14, ‘Eleven’ ranked at number nine on the World Digital Song Sales chart and charted on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for fourteen consecutive weeks.

