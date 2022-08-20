WATCH: IVE members confess their love in a glamorous manner in first MV teaser for ‘After LIKE’

On August 20, Starship Entertainment released the MV teaser for IVE’s awaited comeback ‘After LIKE’ and it already looks glamorous! The teaser video starts with a screen adjustment screen and gives a thrilling feeling as if IVE Time has just begun. In the video, IVE showed off a colourful image that couldn't be taken away by styling with their own symbolic colour.

First, Jang Wonyoung wore a red dress and showed off her intense and fatal charm. Ahn Yujin grabbed her attention with her hot pink dress and a bright smile. Then, Rei drew attention with her green-colored supercar, and autumn with her directing reminiscent of a pictorial shooting site. Lastly, Leeseo radiated her bright and lovely charm against the background of yellow flowers, and Liz as well as Gaeul also gave off their dignified and free spirited energy.

In particular, along with the speedy screen transition, a part of the sound source of 'After LIKE' splendidly harmonised the viewers' hearts even more. At the end, the performance with the six members and part of the lyrics "What's After 'LIKE'?" were revealed, further heightening the curiosity about the stage.

The title song 'After LIKE' is a song about a specific love method that asks you to show a variety of charms with actions rather than hearts. The bright and cool feeling goes well with the refreshing vibe of summer. In addition, lyricist Seo Ji Eum put the bold message of Gen-Z into the lyrics, and member Rei took charge of the rap making, enhancing the level of perfection.

ALSO READ: BTS, Jungkook, BLACKPINK & more nominated in newly added categories for 2022 MTV VMAs

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.