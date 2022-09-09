WATCH: Jackson Wang finds comfort in chaos in the ethereal MV for ‘Blue’

The song itself has a more calm and ballad-like style as Jackson relishes in the support and love from his loved one. He wants to be with them all the time but since they are not around, he feels blue. The feeling is shown in the form of the sea, as he is drowning in his feelings throughout.

On September 9, Jackson Wang released the MV for ‘Blue’ from the new album ‘MAGICMAN’. In the 'Blue' music video, the style and visuals are clearly different from the concepts of the previously released 'Blow' and 'Cruel' music videos. Jackson participated as the creative director of the music video to enhance the perfection.

This album is meaningful as it is Jackson's first solo complete physical album. The album with the theme of finding a true self by going beyond oneself by expressing the musical world of a magical man named Jackson in a new way includes 'Blow', 'Cruel', 'Champagne Cool', 'Go Ghost', 'Drive It Like You Stole It', 'Come Alive', 'Just Like Magic', 'All The Way'. A total of 10 songs including ‘Dopamine’ and 'Blue' were recorded.

Jackson Wang is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Wang initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014. In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, ‘Mirrors’, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

