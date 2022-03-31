WATCH: Jackson Wang has a dirty secret that keeps him awake in the unique musical style ‘Blow’ MV

On March 31, Jackson Wang revealed the MV for his new English single ‘Blow’ and we are definitely ‘blown away’ by his performance! Starts with an eerie instrumental, almost 80’s horror film style with the lying bodies until the camera pans to Jackson and that’s when the show really begins! Coupled with an interesting bass instrumental, he used the tension to express his feelings towards his lover.

The push and pull relationship he experienced with all the confusing feelings in tow is beautiful expressed in the song. The MV is in an eccentric musical style with Jackson and the dancers dressed in 1920’s inspired circus clothes but torn and tattered to express the state he currently is in. Previously he also teased ‘Magic Man’ making the fans believe that a full album will be coming soon and with the preview we already received, the fans will be bracing for the impact!

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, fashion designer and dancer based in China. He is the founder of record label Team Wang, and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. He is active in mainland China as a solo artist and television host. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7, and also a member of the Chinese hip hop group Panthepack.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson was a sabre fencer for Hong Kong's fencing team. He was ranked eleventh in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics, and won first place at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in 2011. After passing a music audition, he moved to Seoul, South Korea in July 2011 to pursue a career in K-pop. In January 2014, after over two years of training, Jackson Wang debuted as a member of GOT7 with the single ‘Girls Girls Girls’.

