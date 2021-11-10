Watch: Jackson Wang shows off his unique flex in directorial MV 'Too Many' alongside PANTHEPACK

Is there anything like donning 'Too Many' hats? Not in Jackson Wang's dictionary. The talented rapper, performer and entrepreneur, who debuted with the South Korean boy group 'GOT7' in 2014, is making waves yet again with another group; however this time it is a home-grown one! In August 2021, Jackson announced the hip-hop group 'PANTHEPACK' under his label Team Wang, consisting of himself as one of the members, along with rapper Ice, J.Sheon, and Karencici. PANTHEPACK dropped their single 'Buzz' on August 28, 2021, followed by their 10-track debut album, 'The Pack', in September 2021.

Two months since the release of 'The Pack', Jackson and team PANTHEPACK have dropped the vivacious track 'Too Many', directed by Jackson himself! The entire video is shot in purple smoke with gorgeous 'film noir' lightning accentuating their best features, as their charismatic and fast-paced Chinese-English rap takes over the room, giving us yet another banger of a track! Jackson and his crew show off their amazing flexes in the hazy, almost psychedelic setting. An ode to the early 2000s MVs, Jackson and his team pay a 'not so subtle' homage to their Asian roots, working hard towards their goals and marching forwards, proud with 'too many' things on their plate!

You can check out the MV below:

Since the group's departure from JYP Entertainment, all the members have released terrific solo music. The group released 'Encore' raising a toast to their ever-lasting friendship. Jackson has been working on some amazing solo music in the form of 'Leave Me Loving You' and 'Drive You Home' with Internet Money. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: GOT7's Jackson Wang announces new 'PANTHEPACK' comeback with 'Gut Feeling' MV; To drop on THIS date

Did you like the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.