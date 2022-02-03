WATCH: Jamie is throwing a ‘Pity Party’ in new music video and we’re all invited

South Korean singer-songwriter Jamie has dropped her latest single! Released on February 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), ‘Pity Party’ is Jamie's new all-English track. Jamie had successfully heightened anticipation for the track with the dynamic music video teaser and glamorous teaser images, and ‘Pity Party’ did not disappoint!

‘Pity Party’ is a funky, retro-reminiscent track with lyrics that focus on moving past negativity and boosting one’s confidence when you’re feeling low, by throwing a pity party for oneself. The music video for the all-English song features Jamie in multiple fancy outfits in a vintage setting, and also comes with an extremely engaging choreography. Watch the engrossing music video for Jamie's latest single ‘Pity Party’, below:

The new track is Jamie's first release in about five months, and comes as a new challenge for the soloist. The talented singer had previously released ‘No Numbers’ in September last year, featuring H1GHR MUSIC’s JMIN. Jamie has also recently collaborated with global artists like Saweetie, Doja Cat, and CHANMINA.

Formerly professionally known as Jimin Park, Jamie is a singer, songwriter, and television host. Notably, the artist is the winner of the first season of the survival audition show ‘K-pop Star’ in 2011. Jamie made her debut as part of the duo ‘15&’ with Baek Yerin in October 2012 with the digital single ‘I Dream’. In April 2015, she went on to make her solo debut with the single ‘Hopeless Love’.

