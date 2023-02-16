WATCH: Jang Dong Yoon and Choo Young Woo fight for Seol In Ah’s affection in the latest teaser for Oasis

On February 14th, the KBS 2TV drama 'Oasis' released the second teaser video. 'Oasis' is a work set in the rapidly changing Korea in the 1980s and 1990s.It depicts the story of young people who sacrificed themselves to protect their dreams, friendships, and first love.

Jang Dong Yoon plays 'Lee Doo Hak', who is poor but has a brilliant brain. He falls in love with 'Oh Jung Shin' and falls in love with fate.Choo Young Woo plays Lee Doo Hak's best friend and fateful rival 'Choi Cheol Woong'. He is an elite who never misses the first place in his entire school.He is another character who likes Oh Jung Shin. Seol In Ah takes on the role of Oh Jung Shin, a transfer student from Seoul. She has an honest and confident personality, and she has the strength to rush towards her dreams.

The teaser:

In the released video, she shouts "You are a human life and I am living a dog or a pig life?", featuring Lee Doo Hak confronting a mysterious group.Choi Cheol Qoong then shouts, "Where is that X sound?"Attention is focused on why the relationship between the two, who were closer than anyone else, was cracked. The screen shifts and captures Doo Hak saying, "If only you hadn't appeared, I wouldn't have had to compete with Cheol Woong," and Jung Shin sadly calling his name.Cheol Woong reveals his feelings for Jung-Shin, saying, “I can date Jung Shin now,” but she says, “You can’t handle me.” The mixed love of those who do not reach each other creates regret.

‘Oasis’ Seol In Ah turns into a majestic girl. Seol In Ah not only shows her ability to digest well as if she had two split hairs and wore custom clothes from school uniforms to gym clothes, but also heralds the birth of a new "first love icon" in 2023 with her eight-color charm that will not be able to move on even Jang Dong Yoon and Choo Young Woo.