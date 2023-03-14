WATCH: Jang Hyuk, Jang Nara, Kim Kang Min and more star in the hilarious first teaser for tvN’s Family

The first teaser video for tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Family' has been released. Expectations are already soaring in the scramble of a tremendous family that no one can stop from Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara to Lee Soon Jae.

'Family', which will be broadcast for the first time on April 17th, is a breathtaking family shooter spy comedy about a NIS black agent husband who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker and a sweet and bloody wife who dreams of a perfect family. Jang Jeong-do EP, who has been in charge of producing a number of box office hits such as the dramas 'Live', 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', 'The Man Who Became King', 'Our Blues', 'Warrior', and 'Ireland', is in charge of directing and box office success. The invincible 'golden combination' Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara are raising expectations as the fourth work together in 9 years.

The teaser:

In the midst of this, on March 13th, the 'Family' side releases the first teaser video and draws attention. The released teaser video starts with a meaningful exchange of eyes between Kwon Do Hoon (played by Jang Hyuk) and Kang Yoo Ra (played by Jang Nara), along with an urgent and secret background sound, and catches the eye at once. In particular, after the two nodded while making eye contact as if exchanging autographs, a gentleman wearing a fedora hat, Kwon Do Hoon's father, Kwon Woong Soo (Lee Soon Jae), aroused curiosity.

The characters:

Along with this, a group shot of Kwon Do Hoon, Kang Yoo Ra, Kwon Woong Soo, Kwon Ji Hoon (Kim Kang Min), Lee Mi Rim (Yun Sang Jung), and Kwon Min Seo (Shin Soo Ah) draws attention. The look of the family members with bright smiles as if taking a family photo with a dress code in beige tones makes even the viewers smile. However, the phrase 'no one can stop them' gives a foreboding of their unusual move and stimulates curiosity. And at that moment, as the room goes dark, the reversal of the family, which is 180 degrees different from before, is revealed and catches the eye at once. They have completely transformed into a spy family wearing all black suits and sunglasses.

Above all, the appearance of Kwon Do Hoon, Kang Yoo Ra, Kwon Woong Soo, Kwon Ji Hoon, Lee Mi Rim, and Kwon Min Seo’s family members moving forward in time with Earth Defense Corps poses with their smiling expressions and posture lowered to the fullest triggers laughter. As a result, expectations are rising for 'Family', a family shooter spy comedy that will be drawn by those who exude unique and pleasant charms with just a teaser video.

ALSO READ: Lee Junho transforms into a cold and calculative chaebol in the first stills for JTBC’s King The Land

Advertisement