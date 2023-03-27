WATCH: Jang Nara transforms into a dutiful wife and strong mother in the latest trailer for tvN’s Family

On March 27th, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Family' released the 3rd trailer video showing the performance of Kang Yura (played by Jang Nara), who is the number 1 in the family in the drama. 'Family' is a thrilling family shooter espionage comedy about a NIS black agent husband who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker and a sweet and bloody wife who dreams of a perfect family.

In the drama, Jang Hyuk is a one-shot, one-kill NIS black agent who disguises his identity as a trade manager outside the house, but inside the house, he plays the role of Kwon Do Hoon, a husband who is at the bottom of the hierarchy, while Jang Nara plays the role of 'strong mother and wife’, the first rank in the family. She took on the role of Kang Yura, a housewife in the 9th grade. Not only do the two show off a delicious couple chemistry as they are working together for the fourth time, but they also unite as an extraordinary and pleasant family with Lee Soon Jae (Kwon Woong Soo), Kim Kang Min (Kwon Ji Hoon), Yoon Sang Jung (Lee Mi Rim) and Shin Soo Ah (Kwon Min Seo) to attract viewers.

The new trailer:

The trailer video released on this day, along with Kang Yura exuding her chic force, started with the comment of her brother-in-law Kwon Ji Hoon, "There is a sanctuary that can never be touched in our house," raising interest. Then, her husband Kwon Do Hoon and her 8-year-old daughter Kwon Min Seo, as well as her father-in-law and brother-in-law are part of Kang Yura's face, giving a clear sense of her family's hierarchy. In particular, her husband, Kwon Do Hoon, makes her laugh with her aspect of committing a sin at the train station at the words of her Kang Yura. During the call, Kang Yura said, "I'll give you one minute, let go of your anger," and Kwon Do Hoon said, "I've already been on my knees, I've been kneeling since before." As a result, expectations are rising for the couple's chemistry between Kang Yura, who is the absolute leader in the rankings, and Kwon Do Hoon, whose charisma of the one-shot, one-kill black agent in front of her is gradually diminishing.

