WATCH: JAY B and MAMAMOO’s Whee In knit love in ‘AM PM’ music video

The wait is finally over! On September 22 KST, JAY B revealed the music video for the song ‘AM PM’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Whee In and fans can not keep calm! The singer has been teasing fans about the release for a long time now and the video totally lived up to everyone's expectations. The song is a part of JAY B’s first solo album ‘SOMO: FUME’.

The music video is similar to those made in the 1990s as the singer is seen with his lover, pictured in a blurry and dim coloured frame while knitting an adorable relationship. The two can be seen having a good time together, strolling in the park, smiling ear-to-ear and making good memories. JAY B can also be seen in his studio working on new music in the video.

JAY B’s powerful yet soothing vocals backed by the slow instrumental music makes the track stand out as a classic love song with a very catchy vibe.

Here’s the music video for ‘AM PM’.

Fans expressed their excitement by talking about how happy JAYB looked and how perfect the entire song is while the song netizens hoped to see MAMAMOO’s Whee In in the music video as well.

‘SOMO: FUME’ had the hands of many well-known artists of the K-pop industry in it. Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Whee In, JUNNY, g1nger, and sokodomo have featured on the songs while Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, GroovyRoom, and WOOGIE have taken part in the production, making the album all the more special.

The album was released on August 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

