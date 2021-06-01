  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: JAY B fanboys over BLACKPINK, talks about the other JB, showcases his adorable side & more

If you’ve ever wondered how JAY B’s mind works, Seventeen’s ‘8 Bit Melody’ video where he sings Billie Eillish, Justin Bieber & more.
2462 reads Mumbai
JAY B of H1ghr MUSIC and GOT7 at 'Present YOU' album's pres conference JAY B at the press conference of GOT7's album 'Present: YOU' in 2018. (Pic Credits: News1)
Watch JAY B’s 8 Bit Melody on Seventeen here: Recently, JAY B released his first single as an artist of H1GHR MUSIC titled ‘Switch It Up’ which showed him in a completely new style. A more sensuous, more groovy and unhinged JAY B made his way by doing music he really wanted to. If you’ve ever wanted to know how his mind works when making music or a melody, this fun Seventeen interview will give you a glimpse behind it! 

 

H1GHR MUSIC’s JAY B featured in the latest video of Seventeen’s ‘8 Bit Melody’ show, where artists have to guess the correct name of the song by listening to only the melody of it. From the start, we see JAY B with a bright smile, warming up his voice and then guessing the melodies. He also shared some things that fans might have not known before too! 

 

During one of the melodies, he said that he likes the girl group BLACKPINK and thinks they’re cool. He even called them ‘female warriors’. He also shared that he likes BIGBANG’s Taeyang. When it came to guessing a Justin Bieber song, he said that he was influenced by him and now listens to his song ‘Peaches’ every time while driving. He even shared a story about GOT7 member BamBam! 

 

While he could guess some answers right, there were some that he forgot. Watching him hum the melody to figure out which song it is, godding up, laughing nervously - the video packs all of this. The entire video will have fans smiling from the start to the end!

 

 

What were your favourite JAY B moments in the video? Tell us in the comments below!

 

Credits :News1

