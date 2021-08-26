WATCH: JAY B goes with the flow for the 'B.T.W.' MV featuring Jay Park

Ahgases, it is finally here! On August 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) JAY B released his first solo EP 'SOMO: FUME,' along with the music video for the title track 'B.T.W'. It is rather refreshing to see a relaxing and easy-going song at a time when the world is still trying to get back at its feet and recover from the aftermath of Covid-19 and the deep distress it has caused to citizens across the world.

JAY B is seen exuding 'chill' and 'easy going' vibes in 'B.T.W', dancing to the beat of his own tune. It is a celebratory song, not explicitly but symbolically. It commemorates a new era in JAY B's life, a new chapter in his musical journey and the beginning of his authentic self, as he expresses himself without any censorship. We get a glimpse of everything the 'artist' JAY B embodies - his unique euphonic voice, his natural freestyle and sharp dance moves, which we have missed watching in a long time. It is wonderful to see H1GHR Music's boss Jay Park be the perfect 'hyung' to JAY B and make a charming cameo in the song to show his support! JAY B has participated in the composition and lyrics for 'B.T.W,' which is produced by Cha Cha Malone.

You can check out the MV here:

'SOMO: FUME' which stands for 'Style of My Own: FUME' has seven tracks, including the title track ‘B.T.W’, ‘AM PM’, ‘FAME’, ‘In To You’, ‘Switch It Up’, ‘Count On Me’ and ‘Paranoia’. Not just that, an amazing roster of incredible artists have worked alongside JAY B to bring his solo debut to fruition including Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, JUNNY, g1nger, and sokodomo have featured on the songs while Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, GroovyRoom, and WOOGIE have taken part in the production.

