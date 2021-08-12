WATCH: Jay Park and JMIN show off their unique bromance in new MV teaser for 'Dedication'

We love the sound of new music coming from our favourite artists! On August 12, new H1GHR MUSIC artist JMIN dropped his music video teaser for 'Dedication'. In the video, JMIN teams up with Jay Park and reveals a preview of his first track as an H1GHR MUSIC labelmate. 'Dedication' is the title track of the rapper's EP album 'Homecoming', which drops on August 13 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the brief MV teaser, we can see the two rappers bond and share a unique bromance. JMIN announced the release of the EP at the same time as joining H1GHR Music. This EP will consist of the trap genre that he has been mainly doing as well as EDM, pop and rock genres. The 'sunny' atmosphere, goofy vibes and groovy music have us anticipating what 'Homecoming' and the title track 'Dedication' have in store for us!

You can check out the MV teaser below:

For those unversed, JMIN is a Korean-American artist who spent his formative years in Los Angeles. He shared the music videos 'Night Sky' and 'Big Bank' via his personal YouTube channel, which attracted attention from fans across the world. His talent drew Jay Park's attention who immediately got him on board as an in-house talent of H1GHR Music! He has also worked with Korean hip hop artists CAMO and KISSTA in the past, which helped him gain ground in Korea. We cannot wait for 'Homecoming' and his new collab track with Jay Park!

