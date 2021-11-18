WATCH: Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa submerge into their feelings in the foot tapping track ‘Break Your Heart’

7SIX9 Entertainment's second DREAM-X project song 'Break Your Heart', which will be released simultaneously on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on November 18th, is a trendy track with a sensual melody line. It is a harmonious, bright and free-spirited song that captures the honest feelings that lovers feel in the process of trying to overcome their relationship in the lyrics.

In particular, the album cover, in which two people expressed in 3D are facing the back, drawing a similar shape as if they have become decalcomanias, is projected with subtle light and objects, adding a sense of mystery to the song. Wiz Khalifa, who participated in the DREAM-X project, said, “These overseas collaborations are the reason I love music. Jay Park is a hot artist and this song will bring many people together through music.” AOMG artist Jaebum Park said, “I have always thought of Wiz Khalifa as a cool artist since she appeared in the hip-hop scene. I am happy that this collaboration has played a role in connecting the East and the West.”

7SIX9 Entertainment said, “As this album is the first song to be released in Korea, we prepared the best lineup and songs for Korean fans. We have improved the perfection of the song,” they said, expressing his confidence in this global project.

Jay Park is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and entrepreneur of Korean descent. He is a member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement (AOM), and founder and CEO of the independent hip hop record labels AOMG and H1ghr Music. Jay Park initially rose to fame as the leader of boy band 2PM, formed by record label JYP Entertainment in 2008, after having previously been a trainee for four years.

Cameron Jibril Thomaz , better known by his stage name Wiz Khalifa, is an American rapper and singer. He released his debut album, ‘Show and Prove’, in 2006, and signed to Warner Bros. Records in 2007. His Eurodance-influenced single ‘Say Yeah’ received urban radio airplay, charting on the Rhythmic Top 40 and Hot Rap Tracks charts in 2008, becoming his first minor hit. With their amazing music skills, we definitely think it’s going to be a total smash hit!

