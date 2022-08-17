WATCH: Jay Park drops colourful music video teaser for upcoming release ‘Bite’

On August 16 IST, Jay Park released a music video teaser for his upcoming song, ‘Bite’. The short clip takes on an animated form, showcasing colourful illustrations. The video draws on the previously released teaser image, and explores outer space with colourful pink and purple clouds.

The teaser ends with the words “I need a Cha Cha beat boy,” signalling that Jay Park’s upcoming song sees him working together with singer-songwriter, composer and producer Cha Cha Malone. The two artists have previously worked multiple times together, proving their synergy, so this news increases the anticipation for the upcoming release.

Check out the music video teaser for Jay Park’s ‘Bite’, below:

Jay Park founded the international hip-hop and R&B record label H1GHR MUSIC in 2017 with producer Cha Cha Malone. This comes after the soloist founded the Korean hip-hop and R&B record label, Above Ordinary Music Ground (AOMG) in 2013. After stepping down as the CEO of both the labels on December 31, 2021 (remaining as an advisor), Jay Park officially announced his new label MORE VISION in 2022.

Under MORE VISION, Jay Park released his first song in March, titled ‘GANADARA’ in collaboration with soloist IU. The song was an immense success, and debuted at a high rank on the worldwide iTunes chart. Following this, Jay Park went on to drop a new single in July, titled ‘Need To Know’, which was also produced by Cha Cha Malone.

Jay Park announced his return with new music on August 15 at 8:30 pm IST, by releasing a teaser image for ‘Bite’. The upcoming song drops on August 18 at 2:30 pm IST.

