WATCH: Jay Park drops teaser for upcoming single ‘Need To Know’

Jay Park has announced new music! At midnight KST on July 4 (July 3 at 8:30 pm IST), the soloist released artwork emulating a cartoon-esque style, which featured him on the cover of a comic book titled ‘WON-MAN’. Along with Jay Park, a mysterious female character is also present on the cover, leading many fans to speculate that a collaboration with a female artist is on the way. Further, the single is expected to drop at 2:30 pm IST on July 12.

Check out the artwork, below:

Following this, on July 5 at midnight KST (July 4 at 8:30 pm IST), Jay Park officially announced the name of his upcoming single to be ‘Need To Know’. Along with this announcement, the soloist also released a teaser for the upcoming release. The short clip features a twinkling night sky with shooting stars, and appears to be teasing the upcoming song’s mood. However, the new teaser does not address fans’ speculations about a female artist featuring in the song.

Check out the audio teaser for Jay Park’s new single ‘Need To Know’, below:

Like his hit song ‘GANADARA’ featuring IU which was released earlier this year on March 11, Jay Park’s upcoming song ‘Need To Know’ is also being released under his newly established label, MORE VISION.

MORE VISION had first been introduced earlier this year, through a video released via their official YouTube channel. Titled ‘More Love, More Laughter, MORE VISION’, the video featured Jay Park talking about his aim with this new venture, and expressing himself through his love for hip hop, R&B, dance, and rap.

