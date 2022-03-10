WATCH: Jay Park has a trick up his sleeve for IU in ‘GANADARA’ MV teaser

On March 10, Jay Park released the first MV teaser under his new label ‘MORE VISION’ for the upcoming collaborative track with IU and we are already excited! The teaser shows Jay Park as he calls IU and cooks up a storm for the new song and soon it gets cut off with the first few lines of ‘GANADARA’. Jay Park is expected to show a more mature musical ability and a different charm through this new song.'Ganadara' will be released through online music sites on March 11th.

On March 7th, the album cover motion video of the new digital single 'GANADARA' was released through the official social media handles of Jay Park's new entertainment company, MORE VISION. In the video, the name of the song 'GANADARA' was expressed in a lovely illustration following the shape of a heart, drawing attention. In particular, IU's name as her featured artist was unexpectedly revealed, drawing a lot of attention from fans.

IU is continuing her unrivaled career as the best vocalist and singer-songwriter in Korea with both musicality and popularity. She swept three awards including the main prize in the digital music category and the Daesang in the digital music category at the '36th Golden Disc Awards' last year.

Jay Park also established HIGHER Music with the label AOMG, won the Korean Popular Music Awards 'Musician of the Year' and 'Best R&B & Soul Album', Korea Hip-Hop Awards 'Artist of the Year', and became the first Asian to feature on JAY-Z's label 'Locke'.

