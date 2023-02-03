WATCH: Jeon Do Yeon is a brutal assassin and a loving mother in the first teaser for Kill Boksoon

The Netflix movie 'Kill Boksoon' confirmed its release on March 31, and released the first poster and trailer. Officially invited to the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival Special (Berlinale Special), 'Kill Boksoon', which drew attention, is about the legendary killer Gil Boksoon of the contract killing industry and an unavoidable confrontation with the company right before renewing the contract. It is an action movie that tells the story of getting involved.

The first poster released first is MK ent., the best company in the contract killing industry. The A-class killer Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do Yeon) and the various weapons he uses catches the eye. Gil Bok-soon, a single mother raising her teenage daughter Jae Young (Kim Sia), a killer with a 100% success rate who always completes the requested 'work', is about to renew her contract with the company, and is trying to break down the wall with her daughter, who seems to have a secret. decides to resign for The first poster with a sensuous design and the silhouette of Gil Boksoon, wearing a blood-stained suit and holding a bag that seems to contain weapons, raises curiosity about the movie.

The teaser:

The first teaser released together draws attention as it begins with the image of mother Gil Boksoon, who is called 'Jae Young's mother' at a parent social gathering. Gil Boksoon, who hides her job while working for an event company, says, "It's such a contradiction, being a mother while working like this" stimulates curiosity about what kind of story will unfold in the movie. Here, 'Gil Boksoon' met 'Cha Min Gyu' (Sol Kyung Gu), CEO of MK ent.

The director’s vision:

The appearance of 'Han Hee Sung' (Koo Kyo Hwan), a killer who is affiliated with MK ent. Director Byun Sung Hyun, who has been loved for his unique character portrayal, stylish directing, sensuous action sequences, and meeting of unique actors who do not need any modifiers, including Jeon Do Yeon, Seol Kyung Gu, Esom, and Koo Kyo Hwan, is the new film Gil Boksoon, which has an interesting worldview and charm. It is expected to captivate the audience with an ensemble of overflowing characters.