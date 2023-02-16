WATCH: Jeon Do Yeon transforms into her dangerous persona in the latest teaser for Netflix’s Kill Boksoon

The action film "Kill Boksoon," which tells the story of a legendary killer Gil Boksoon in the industry of contract murder, who dies, dies, or dies just before renewing his contract with the company, was officially invited to the Berlinale Special section of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, showcasing secondary posters and previews that amplified curiosity about the work amid early attention.

The second poster, which was released first, attracts attention with the appearance of "Gil Boksoon" (Jeon Do Yeon) holding a bloody ax as if she had completed the commissioned "work" in one hand and holding a package of groceries as if she had shopped in one hand. MK ENT, the best company in the industry for contract murder. The figure of "Gil Boksoon" in the second poster, which shows at a glance that she is a single mother who is her killer and is raising her teenage daughter "Gil Jae Young" (Kim Si Ah), is "to hide it until death." Combined with the copy, "If you can't hide it, you'll kill it," it stimulates the curiosity between her career as a killer and her responsibility as a mother, and where she will go at the crossroads.

The teaser:

The second teaser, which was released together, is the best company in the industry, MK ENT, which includes Gil Jae Young, the daughter of Gil Boksoon. It begins with the phone conversation of CEO Cha Min Kyu. Gil Jae Young, who knows that her mother works for an event company, asks what her mother is like at the company, while Cha Min Kyu answers, "You are so good and so is your mother." At the same time, the screen showing the ordinary mother "Gil Boksoon," who is shopping for a way home from work, will be turned around with exciting music, and filled with the performance of the killer "Gil Boksoon." Gil Boksoon, who uses a variety of weapons, including axes, long swords, glass cups, ropes and guns, to overpower the opponent, raises expectations for the dynamic action sequence in the movie.