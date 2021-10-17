WATCH: Jeon So Min becomes a delusional mother in the harrowing trailer for ‘Hee Soo’

The first work of the UHD KBS Drama Special 2021-TV Cinema scheduled to be broadcasted on October 22, Hee Soo is about a parent who lost their six-year-old daughter in a car accident, living each day without being able to escape the feeling of loss. It is a work depicting the story that takes place while restoring a daughter who died. The broadcast preview video contains a scene where a happy family faces a crisis due to the death of their daughter Go Hee Soo (Kim Yun Seul).

Hwang Joo Eun (Jeon So Min), who is having a close time with Go Hee Soo, is actually a virtual reality that can only be seen by wearing a VR machine, adding to the sadness.

Go Tae Hoon (Park Sung Hoon) is worried about his wife Hwang Joo-eun, who has been damaged by the VR AI machine and vomits in anger. Next, he created tension with Hong Jun Beom (Kim Kang Hyun), who recommended AI, and created a tension that made his hands sweat. The story of these people who have blurred the line between life and death is expected to sharply unravel the story of a family that is both terrifying and heartbreaking.

Jeon So min and Park Sung hoon take on the roles of Hwang Joo Eun and Ko Tae Hoon, who are the parents of Hee Soo (Kim Yun Seul) and a working couple. Attention is focused on how the two people, who have shown unrivaled character digestion through a number of works, will portray the dramatic psychological change of parents who have lost their children.

Here, child actor Kim Yun Seul will take the role of the daughter of two people and a lovely six-year-old girl, Hee Soo, to complete the story of a sad family that is both terrifying and heartbreaking.

