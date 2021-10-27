WATCH: Jeon So Min feels guilty for stealing Song Yoon Ah’s husband in ‘Show Window: Queen’s House’ teaser

On October 27, Channel A released a dramatic teaser for the upcoming series ‘Show Window: Queen’s House’ that showed the true selves of Yoon Mi Ra (Jeon So Min) and Han Sun Joo (Song Yoon Ah)’s husband Shin Myung Seop (Lee Sung Jae) as they enjoy themselves while Han Sun Joo remains in the dark. The series begins on November 29th.

In the second teaser for 'Show Window: The Queen's House', which was recently released, Jeon So Min (Yoon Mi Ra) and Lee Sung Jae (Shin Myung Seop) share passionate love. Jeon So Min then said, "The rumor is true. I'm in love with that other woman's man," implying that Lee Sung Jae is not an ordinary lover. Finally, the phrase 'I can't stop this love' fills the screen, foretelling that unusual things will unfold in the future due to Jeon So Min's unstoppable love.

In the first teaser, one can see the friendship between Yoon Mi Ra and Han Sun Joo blossom over a trip and some conversations, to the point where they call each other close friends. Han Sun Joo naivety and Yoo Mi Ra’s guilty conscience in pretty evident in many frames as they continue to be friends but something changes and soon, there is a dead body on the scene but the identity of the person remains unknown, which leads the viewers to think if it was Yoon Mi Ra or Han Sun Joo.

‘Show Window: Queen’s House’ is a mystery melodrama depicting the story of a woman who cheered for an affair without knowing that she was her husband's girlfriend. The unconventional storyline and the combination of actors such as Song Yoon Ah, Lee Sung Jae, and Jeon So Min gather viewers' expectations.

