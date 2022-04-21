WATCH: Ji Chang Wook brings colours to the black-and-white world of Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop

The story trailer of 'The Sound of Magic', which will give a warm resonance to viewers around the world with stories about dreams and reality, children and adults, has been released. The released video shows the process of changing little by little when a girl who has lost her dreams, Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun), meets Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook), a mysterious magician who drives her creepy rumours.

As if led by someone, Yoon Ah Yi arrives at an abandoned amusement park chasing money that cannot be caught no matter how hard she tries. Contrary to the rumours, Yoon Ah Yi shows off magic with an innocent face and Lee Eul says, "You believed in magic when you were young," and responds, "But I'm not a kid now."

Lee Eul, who appears at the moment when she wants to run away and presents fantastic magic, and Yoon Ah Yi, who slowly falls into the world he leads, recalls the dreams and laughter that she has forgotten in the magical world that Lee Eul shows. Following Lee Eul's touch, the amusement park recovering the lost light and Yoon Ah Yi, who is wearing a magician's hat and smiling brightly, foretells a magical story of two people healing their wounds through each other, raising expectations.

The Netflix original series 'The Sound Of Magic', which will be released on May 6, is about a mysterious magician, Lee Eul, who comes in front of a girl Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) who has lost her dreams and Na Il Dung (Hwang In Yeop), a boy forced to dream his parents’ dreams. It is a fantasy music drama about the story of (Ji Chang Wook) who appears and changes the world of two people who live in a colourless world.

