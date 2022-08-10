WATCH: Ji Chang Wook has difficulty adjusting to his new life in highlight trailer for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

On August 10, KBS released the highlight trailer for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ featuring Ji Chang Wook, SNSD’s Sooyoung, Sung Dong Il and more! The trailer starts with Ji Chang Wook causing an accident with Sung Dong Il’s ambulance, causing him to break his leg. Ji Chang Wook or Yoon Gyo Rae comes to the hospice to help him out till he gets better but ends up learning a lot of life lessons.

Initially, he resists all the fun and good things about the place including Sooyoung (Seon Yeon Joo) and the patients in the hospice. He comes to know that this place isn’t common and the staff work to make their wishes come true and being a person who has not seen much love and joy in his life, Yoon Gyeo Rae just scoffs at the attempt but soon understands how it helps the patients and begins participating in those traditions himself like dancing, cleaning and more.

The best part of the trailer is the ‘Tom and Jerry’ chemistry of Seon Yeon Joo and Yoon Gyeo Rae as they try to live with each other but many things make them constantly fight and be aggressive but that doesn’t let them back down, rather that adds fuel to the fire. Another individual, Kang Tae Sik, is like the guardian angel of the hospice- loved by everyone and has more wisdom than anyone. He becomes the father figure in Yoon Gyeo Rae and shows him a better way to live.

The new KBS 2TV drama 'If You Wish Upon Me’ will be aired for the first time on the afternoon of August 10.

