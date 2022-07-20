Watch: Ji Chang Wook, Sooyoung, Sung Dong Il make people’s dreams come true in ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ teaser

K-drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ has ensured that we keep tissues by our side all through its run. With the newly released second teaser, the drama has sought to reveal the essence of the main characters who star as helpers.

“Now, my time has come to an end.” Over a picturesque landscape, a lone table-chair set-up with a swinging light, and an empty hospital bed, an old man’s voice is heard whispering. Sung Dong Il as a hobbling Kang Tae Shik meets the said old man in a church, asking him, “What miracle are you looking for?” The words ‘anything you want to see, talk and want to achieve’, appear on the screen and proceed to reveal ‘our last gift’.

Surrounded by people who do not have a lot of time left, the team at the hospice works hard to make their wishes come true. Their last wishes fulfilled, the people get to leave the world in happiness. Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung as Seo Yeon Joo works as a nurse, dancing around with the patients and giving them momentary joy. Check out the teaser below.

Acting as the lead, actor Ji Chang Wook takes up the character of Yoon Gyeo Re, a man who has no hope left. He resorts to getting tattoos done on his arms as a means of release. He further ends up at the hospice, working towards making other people’s wishes come true.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ will premiere on August 10 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST) on KBS.

