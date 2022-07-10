WATCH: Ji Sung becomes a mystery writer and a prosecutor in new character teasers for ‘Adamas’

The teaser for Ji Sung's 'Adamas', who will play two roles as twin brothers, has been released. The twin brother character teaser video, in which the prosecutor's brother Song Soo Hyun's version and the writer's younger brother Wooshin's version were released, contains the image of each twin brother pursuing the truth in different ways.

First of all, the story of Song Soo Hyun, the older brother in the Central District Prosecutors' Office Special Division, draws attention. The video that started with the sharp eyes of the prosecutor Song Su Hyun facing a crime scene and a prisoner that caught the public's attention raises a question mark with one powerful word from reporter Kim Seo Hee (Lee Soo Kyung), "I know, that person is innocent."

Song Su Hyun's struggle to uncover the truth by pulling down the veil and Kim Seo Hee, a reporter who follows him, is a dark side of the story. On the other hand, his twin brother, writer Wooshin, enters the Haesong group's mansion 'Haesongwon' and finds the truth in the middle of the enemy camp. From the solemn atmosphere of the butlers and maids in the foreground of the majestic 'Haesongwon' to the state-of-the-art security facilities, all systems of the Haesongwon are keeping a close eye on the guest house.

In this way, the teaser video for 'Adamas' of the twin brothers character made in the version of Wooshin and Song Su Hyun shows the remarkable personality of Song Su Hyun, who pursues unrelentingly with clear emotional expression, and Wooshin, who approaches the goal with a cold reason, as if watching a story in a different genre. is doubling the anticipation.

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below.