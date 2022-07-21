WATCH: Ji Sung, Heo Sung Tae, Seo Ji Hye & more welcome viewers into the thrilling world of ‘Adamas’

On July 21, tvN released the preview for the upcoming thriller drama ‘Adamas’ featuring Ji Sung, Heo Sung Tae, Seo Ji Hye and more. The trailer shows how Ji Sung plays twins who live different lives but are united by their need for revenge. The drama will be out on July 27 at 10:30 PM KST (7PM IST).

Previously, the younger of the twins and best-selling mystery novel writer Hou Woo Shin (Ji Sung), learns the shocking fact that his biological father did not kill his stepfather but framed it in an anonymous letter one day. In addition, while obtaining decisive evidence that the murder weapon that has disappeared from the scene is the arrow 'Adamas', he instinctively senses that the arrow is deeply related to the representative symbol of the conglomerate Haesong Group.

Haesong received an offer to write the memoirs of Chairman Kwon of the Haesong group, and he entered their mansion, 'Haesongwon', and seized the opportunity of genius Il Woo, who could penetrate the closest enemy camp. In the mansion of Chairman Kwon, who has strict security, Ha Woo Shin senses a subtle atmosphere for Eun Hye Soo (Seo Ji Hye), the wife of Chairman Kwon's eldest son. It seemed boring, but the intention of her hiding the thorn in it was hidden.

Ha Woo Shin, who disguised himself to reveal the secret hidden by Chairman Kwon, and Eun Hye Soo, who lost the tooth of her beloved and was forced to marry, both have a deep resentment towards the Haesong group. The meaning is correct, but it is unknown whether they will work together, so the dangerous tension between the two is a sign of thrillingly enveloping the inside and outside of 'Haesongwon'.

Reporter Kim Seo Hee leaves Song Soo Hyeon an unfamiliar sound related to her stepfather's case, and it is hard to dismiss it as just nonsense. She says that for him, Kim Seo Hee emerges as an important person who is indispensable in revealing her truth in this case.

