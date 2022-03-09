WATCH: Jin Goo races against time to find his daughter in premiere teaser for ‘A Superior Day’

OCN's new drama 'A Superior Day', which is set to premiere on March 13th, is a 24-hour runaway thriller in which an ordinary man must kill the serial killer who lives next door to save his kidnapped daughter, in which only the most superior survive.

The first episode announcing the return of the brutal serial killer who shook the world was previously sparked by a highlight video showing the fierce confrontation between Jin Goo (Lee Ho Cheol), Ha Do Kwon (Bae Tae Jin), and Lee Won Geun (Kwon Si Woo). A preview video stimulates the sense of reasoning.

The released video begins with Lee Ho Cheol , a firefighter who is contemplating a comeback due to trauma after witnessing a brutal serial murder scene. In a sense of crisis that the murderer may not know when a witness will come to him, his anxiety grows as an unknown man appears around his daughter Su A.

In such a situation, the serial killer that Lee Ho Cheol witnessed in the past reappears and turns the world upside down. As his wife said, “Maybe it will come from you,” the suspicious person continues to show his presence around Lee Ho Cheol and his family, creating a sense of eerie.

At the moment when Lee Ho Cheol's boundaries in all directions reach a climax, an incident that astonishes everyone occurs. Su A was kidnapped by an unknown person. From the suspicious man exchanging greetings with Su A to the person wearing a black helmet, the kidnapper's phone call to Lee Ho Cheol, who was struggling to find his daughter, while everyone was on the board of the dragon, "We will protect your daughter from now on."

