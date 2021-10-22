WATCH: Jittery Kim Soo Hyun is asked to keep secrets by Cha Seung Won in ‘One Ordinary Day’ teaser

Kim Soo Hyun sits trembling, unable to grasp the reality of his situation as he studies his surroundings with fear in his eyes, hands in unrest. The voice of a man booms saying “Hyun Soo, from now on do not say anything about that night. Ever.”

The scene moves to a black and white room where a smashed flower pot opens up to a man’s hand dropping a lamp. Hyun Soo remarks, “But you should know the truth”. Shin Joong Han interrupts him saying, “This truth of yours. If you obsess over it then you will not get anything done.”

Investigators hound the murder scene, snapping away all details. As the events of the night play out in a flash, Kim Hyun Soo can be seen crying out in despair. With the name of the drama slapped on, Kim Hyun Soo asks, “The girl, is she dead?”

‘One Ordinary Day’ presents the story of actor Kim Soo Hyun taking on the role of Kim Hyun Soo, the seemingly wrongly accused suspect of a murder though all clues point otherwise. Cha Seung Won will act as Shin Joong Han, the man who has come forward to help Kim Hyun Soo. Shin Joong Han is a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam but does not wish to know the truth of the night in question and lends a helping hand to Kim Hyun Soo anyway.

Coupang Play’s original series has also announced its premiere date. ‘One Ordinary Day’ will air from November 27.

