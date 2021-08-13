WATCH: JMIN & Jay Park are evading love in the addictive new track 'Dedication'

Ah, the sound of new music Friday keeps us going! On August 13 at 2:30 pm IST, H1GHR Music's talented new recruit JMIN dropped the title track 'Dedication' of his EP album 'Homecoming' in collaboration with H1GHR Music's boss, Jay Park! And, it is a super fun song.

Music doesn't require extravagance! All it does is, a beat and some moves and you are ready to show it to the world, and JMIN's 'Dedication' is exactly that - real and unpretentious. In the short and addictive rap track, JMIN emphasizes his liking for money and how he is trying to evade feelings of love because he really likes money! JMIN's flow as a rapper is fierce and free, making it the kind of song you can jam to on loop. Jay Park plays the perfect support system to his new artist, his softer voice complementing JMIN's unique vocal tone! The sunny visuals make the music video eye-pleasing!

You can watch the music video below:

'Homecoming' features 7 unique and diverse tracks, including 'Dedication' featuring Jay Park. The other tracks are 'I Swear', 'Don't Worry' (feat. Mirani and Park Hyeonjin), 'Want Me', 'Wave' (feat. CAMO), 'You and Me' and 'Tryna Find Your Love'. This EP consists of the trap genre that JMIN has been mainly doing as well as EDM, pop and rock genres.

