WATCH: Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon meddle in each other’s business in first character teaser for ‘Jirisan’

‘Jirisan’ will bring forth the untamed world of two rangers atop the Jiri mountain as Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon take competitive roles that will bring excitement, valour and possibly romance to the viewers.

The first character teaser shows a budding romance between Seo Yi Kang (played Jun Ji Hyun) and Kang Hyun Jo (played by Joo Ji Hoon) who are now each other’s partners. When it comes to the rookie Kang Hyun Jo who puts himself in complex situations without a care in the world, Seo Yi Kang isn’t sure how to react.

As their hands meet, Kang Hyun Jo wonders if they will be working together, if she is worried about him or is she planning on starting a romantic relationship with him. Much to the dismay of their fellow rangers, the newbie looks uninteresting but the top ranger of the mountain sees him in a different light, calling him to be not in his right state of mind as he scales tough roads.

An infamous case finds its way to the daring pair as the mountain reveals its secrets. The twists intensify as a mysterious figure leaves behind blood and destruction, putting the Jiri rangers in a fix. Seo Yi Kang is worried and shaken, trying her best to find a way out, and keep herself alive through it.

tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ premieres on October 23 at 9 PM KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Jirisan', 'Inspector Joy' and more; tvN unveils special lineup for the second half of 2021

Will you watch ‘Jirisan’? Let us know below.