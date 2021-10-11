WATCH: Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon fight life threatening battles in the new teaser for ‘Jirisan’

On October 11, IQIYI unveiled an amazing teaser for the upcoming thriller series ‘Jirisan’ where Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon and others risk their lives everyday to save people on the dangerous slopes of Mount Jiri as it is their responsibility as a forest officer. Be it heavy downpour, forest fire or the deep valleys- the forest officers do everything in their power to keep the visitors safe. Compared to the other teasers, this one showed the dark side of the series.

tvN's 15th anniversary special project 'Jirisan’ is drawing attention with meaningful character posters. In the poster, Jun Ji Hyun is exhaling while wearing an extinguishing suit and a smoke mask for forest fire extinguishing, suggesting an unusual incident. In particular, the words on the poster, “Someone is sending me a signal on that mountain...”, creates the mystery of what the signal really is and how it has to do with the mysterious accidents that happen on the mountain.

Another poster shows Kang Hyeon Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) entering the Jirisan Haedong branch where Seo Yi Gang (Jun Ji Hyun) is located as a new ranger. He said, "It's clear that he's alive," and he's sure that he's seen someone's survival in a crisis, making it even more meaningful. We are curious about what Kang Hyeon-jo, who said he has a secret that he cannot tell anyone, is hiding and knows, and his story in his eyes with a faint sadness.

On the other hand, tvN's 15th anniversary special project ‘Jirisan' is a mystery drama depicting the story of Jirisan National Park's best ranger Seo Yi Gang and new ranger Kang Hyeon Jo, who has an unspeakable secret, digging up a mysterious accident in the mountain. It will be broadcast for the first time.

ALSO READ: Drama Update: Wi Ha Joon’s ‘Bad and Crazy’, Lee Sung Kyung’s ‘Shooting Stars’ and more show exciting progress

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.