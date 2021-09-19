WATCH: Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon share a unique relationship in the new teaser for ‘Jirisan’

tvN's 15th anniversary special project ‘Jirisan' released a 33-second teaser video through its YouTube channel on September 19th. In the teaser video, Seo Yi-gang (Jun Ji Hyun), a national park ranger, shouts something with her arms wide open, and says, "I hate mountains." Then, the voice of new ranger Kang Hyun-jo (Ju Ji Hoon) appeared, saying, "Who are we? Aren't we the thread and needle of Mt. Jiri?" In addition, along with Seo Yi-gang and Kang Hyeon-jo, who looked like they had been in an accident, a voice saying “I am in distress” added to the curiosity of the viewers.

Following the meaningful subtitle 'Border between this world and the underworld', the narration, "We weren't the only ones on the mountain that day. Someone is killing people on that mountain," created a mysterious and mysterious atmosphere. Set against the backdrop of towering views of Mount Jiri, where rangers and other employees of the Jirisan National Park climb through the mysterious and unexplored regions of the mountain, trying to rescue the survivors and lost trekkers. Seo Yi Kang is the park's top ranger who has vast experience in navigation, making her knowledgeable when it comes to tracking down lost individuals. One day, she becomes the partner of Kang Hyun Jo, a rookie park ranger who is a military academy graduate and an ex-lieutenant who experienced a horrific incident on Mount Jiri which led him to become a ranger.

The drama is centered around a mystery surrounding the mountain's many visitors; those who come to kill, and those who come to end their lives. 'Mt. Jirisan', which became a hot topic even with the meeting between director Lee Eung-bok of 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Goblin' and 'Mr. Sunshine' and writer Kim Eun-hee of 'Signal' and 'Kingdom', will premiere on October 23 at 5:30 pm IST.

ALSO READ: WATCH: tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Sung Dongil and more finally shares the first look

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.