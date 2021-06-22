Jun Ji Hyun becomes a fierce fighter in new teaser for Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The highly-awaited backstory is coming to give some answers and scares. Read more to know about it!

The teaser for the special episode of Netflix’s ‘Kingdom’ called ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ has been released. It stars Jun Ji Hyun in the main role as a girl named Ashin. Her character was introduced at the end of Kingdom’s second season and this special one-and-a-half hour episode will act as a backstory for the same. The teaser begins with a gripping moment of a zombie tiger attacking a group of soldiers. A young girl talks with a man about finding a special plant that could bring back the dead, thus helping the girl’s mother recover. It then follows on to show the girl’s village being ruined and someone asking her to take vengeance for the same, with the video reading ‘Vengeance never dies’. Jun Ji Hyun is shown as a fierce lone fighter with responsibility.

Kingdom is a series that first aired in 2019. It is based on a webcomic written by Kim Eun Hee who is also the screenwriter for the drama series. The series became extremely popular for its mix of zombies with politics and thriller. Ashin appears at the end of season two with a nefarious smile that had raised several questions in the viewers’ minds and that might be possibly answered in this sidequel. Jun Ji Hyun will be returning to the small screen after a five-year hiatus since the extremely loved drama ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’. Along with ‘Kingdom’, her other projects this year include tvN’s thriller drama ‘Cliffhanger’ whose screenwriter is also Kim Eun Hee, the one who wrote ‘Kingdom’.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be coming to Netflix on July 23, 2021.

