WATCH: Jun Ji Hyun fight against all odds in upcoming tvN drama ‘Jirisan’

On September 16 KST, tvN took to its official Instagram handle to share an interesting sneak peek into its highly anticipated upcoming drama ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon. The channel also previously announced that the drama will air in the month of October. The much-awaited series has been in the making for a long time and fans cannot wait to grasp every tiny bit of it.

The drama ‘Jirisan’ revolves around the challenges faced by a dedicated trekking team led by Kang Hyeon Jo (played by Ju Ji Hoon). Kang Hyeong Jo is a military academy graduate and an ex-lieutenant. The team does everything in its capabilities in order to rescue the survivors of a horrifying incident on the Jirisan mountain.

Seo Yi Kang, one of the most important characters played by Jun Ji Hyun, is a powerful and dedicated national park ranger. She is ready to fight extreme weather conditions and all other challenges to save the survivors of a horrifying incident which is hinted about in the opening scene due to a sudden landslide. The character is well versed with navigation and finding the lost ones on such mountains. The rookie ranger and also the leader of the group, Kang Hyeon Jo helps her through this adventurous yet scary journey.

Here’s the teaser for ‘Jirisan’.

The video focuses on the female lead, Jun Ji Hyun who can be seen climbing on the mountain covered in snow, wearing climbing gear. Amidst the rain and snow, the actress has tears building up and is struggling to complete her mission, however, one can still see the dedication in her eyes and willingness to save the people.

