WATCH: Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il work against the clock to save lives in ‘Jirisan’ ep 1 preview

Will they succeed or will they succumb to the difficulties of Mount Jirisan? The heavy question bars the path of the rangers in ‘Jirisan’. The upcoming tvN show stars Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, and others trying their best to rescue people amidst hurdles as can be seen in the preview for episode 1 airing October 23.

Crafted by the writer of famous K-dramas like ‘Signal’ and ‘Kingdom’ that have been praised for the realness, ‘Jirisan’ encompasses the stories of Seo Yi Kang (played by Jun Ji Hyun), Kang Hyun Jo (played by Joo Ji Hoon), Haedong Branch Office head Jo Dae Jin (played by Sung Dong Il), Jung Goo Young (played by Oh Jung Se) and multiple others who are the rangers atop the Jiri mountain.

The first episode previews a complex situation presenting itself in front of these individuals who have vowed to save every possible life while risking their own. As the ‘golden time’ of 30 hours after the report of a missing person comes in, they get into action, but with conflict rising on how to plan the rescue operation.

Jo Dae Jin questions head ranger and famous Seo Yi Kang as to what happened to her and Kang Hyun Jo. Go Min Si’s character Lee Da Won is also spotted in the mess with a troubled expression on her face.

‘Jirisan’ will premiere on October 23 on tvN, every Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST). It will also be available on iQIYI for international viewers.

Will you tune in to ‘Jirisan’? Let us know below.