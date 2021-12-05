WATCH: Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Yoo In Na’s world turns bloodied and chaotic in ‘Snowdrop’ teaser

A fortunate meeting that soon reveals itself to be an ill-fated event. The South Korea of 1987 opens up with its distinct fashion, calm surroundings and bookstores hidden in nooks in the latest teaser for ’Snowdrop’. Im Suho (Jung Hae In) and Eun Young Ro (BLACKPINK's Jisoo) collide while a soft song plays over in the background.

Im Suho’s voice remarks, “If I had not met you at all.” Eun Young Ro wonders, “What if I was an ordinary person.” The progression of their love story takes place as strangers with no strings to lovers with affection dripping from their eyes, and a glass window breaks. Masked men aim guns at a college dormitory.

The sick and twisted politics of some greedy leaders of the time is brought to light. Young college girls run for their life when the edge of pistols find their next targets in them. Between life and death, violence and hope, people try to salvage what they can. Meanwhile, the couple find ways to escape the truth. Protests, blood, road accidents, a dark light falls over the nation. Yoo In Na, as surgeon Kang Cheong Ya, pleads with them to not shoot with fear in her eyes.

The lovebirds part, as Im Suho’s voice rings, “It’s very dangerous to be with me until the end.” Watch the emotional rollercoaster teaser below.

‘Snowdrop’ releases on December 18 on JTBC and select Disney+ platforms.

