WATCH: Jung Hae In is a tough challenger in first teaser for Netflix original series

Gone are the days of the sweet Jung Hae In. A force, strong-willed actor is now on his way to you. On 30 July, the official teaser for Jung Hae In starrer ‘D.P’ was dropped. The action-filled drama is set to release on 27 August as a Netflix original series. The series will also star Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Shin Seung Ho, and more for an intriguing story.

Based on the webtoon ‘D.P: Dog Days’ by Kim Bo Tong, the story revolves around a man named Ahn Jun Ho (played by Jung Hae In) as he takes on the complicated job of being a D.P., also known as Deserter Pursuit, during his mandatory military service.

He is joined by Ho Yeol (played by Goo Kyo Hwan) who is his senior in the army. Both are designated the job of finding at least 10 deserters who have run away from their military service in their course of the job.

In the teaser, an honest and hardworking Ahn Jun Ho is faced with some tough decisions to make. In the teaser, he can be seen running around, facing troubles and funny situations, which he and his senior have to get through together. As the military police try to catch the criminals, Ahn Jun Ho soon realises how the job of a D.P is nothing less than ‘hell’. Watch the teaser below.



This is a newer side to the romance boy, Jung Hae In, as he is seen usually. Previously, he did a similar role in the widely famed ‘Prison Playbook’ and has kept fans waiting for more ever since.

We look forward to the exciting new series!

Are you excited for the upcoming drama? Let us know below.