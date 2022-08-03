WATCH: Jung Il Woo leads a double life in the enticing teaser for upcoming drama ‘Good Job’

At the center of the high expectations for 'Good Job' is Jung Il Woo, who returns as a unique character of a chaebol detective. Eun Seon Woo, played by Jung Il Woo in the drama, is the chairman of the Eungang Group, which is called a super-chaebol . In addition, he is equipped with extraordinary curiosity, and at night he transforms into a detective and solves unsolved cases.

On August 3rd, 'Good Job' released the first teaser video showing Eun Seon Woo's double life. The various aspects of Eun Seon Woo in the video attract attention and add to the curiosity for 'Good Job'. The released video begins with Eun Seon Woo, the chairman of a conglomerate dressed in a neat suit, entering a secret space. This space, which looks like a long hallway, is full of props that can be transformed into various characters. Eun Seon Woo walks down the hallway like a model walking on the runway. It is interesting to see him change into a different person with every step he takes.

Along with “Detective? I'm tired of being called Sherlock Holmes. In fact, except for being a little more famous than me, my appearance, personality, and wealth are incomparable to me.” One can hear Eun Seon Woo's voice. The lines that go beyond confidence and even arrogantly amplify the curiosity about his abilities.

It was a teaser that once again surprised Eun Seon Woo's financial power, who created a secret space on a very large scale, and his commitment to a double life, who does not hesitate to make various disguises. As such, the first teaser video for 'Good Job' raised expectations and curiosity about how far Eun Seon Woo's abilities and financial resources are and how he will solve the case through this disguise.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi & Lee Se Young starrer ‘The Law Cafe’ postpones premiere to THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.