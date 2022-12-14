WATCH: Jung Kyung Ho dances away in the first teaser for upcoming drama Crash Course in Romance

On December 14th, the first teaser video of tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama Crash Course in Romance was posted on tvN's official homepage, drawing attention. The teaser that shows Jung Kyung Ho dancing away has us laughing as he is a math tutor, dancing with other people, explaining himself and his message.

The video begins with a back view of Jeon Do Yeon standing wearing clothes with 'KOREA' written on it. Soon, the magnificent sound changes to a bright atmosphere and harmonizes with the smile of the southbound ship looking back. A variety of side dishes are spread out in front of the Namhaengseon and a bright smile, arousing interest. Namhaengseon, who poses with confidence, and the phrases 'national representative side dish shop' and 'made with the heart of a national representative' raise curiosity about what kind of story the Namhaengseon will draw in the future.

Previously, published poster shows Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho showing off their majestic figure in newspaper advertisements and retro leaflet advertisements.First, Jeon Do Yeon, wearing an apron on the cover of the flier, expresses the charm of the southern line in one shot. Jung Kyung Ho, like a first-class math instructor, has confidence dripping from his expression.

About the poster:

Here, the phrase '100% hit rate, the only problem he couldn't solve' makes us guess the exciting relationship between the two in the play.The romance between the owner of a side dish store who transforms into a 'hot-blooded college entrance exam mom' for her family and a lecturer who has risen to the top position without being envious of others, but suffers from an eating disorder, soon takes off the veil.

Crash Course in Romance:

Crash Course in Romance is a drama depicting the bittersweet romance between a hot-blooded president of a national side dish store and a Korean math instructor in a private education battleground. The combination of director Yoo Je Won and writer Yang Hee Seung, who reunited after 'High School King' and 'Oh My Ghostess', and the chemistry between Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho, who are working together for the first time in this work, raises expectations. Meanwhile, tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Ilta Scandal' will be broadcast for the first time on January 14, 2023.

