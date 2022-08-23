WATCH: Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Kyu Hyung are at loggerheads in first teaser for ‘May It Please The Court’

On August 23rd, Disney+ released the first poster teaser and teaser trailer for ‘May It Please The Court’ which is a court mystery in which Noh Chak Hee (Jung Ryeo Won), a self-righteous lawyer who will do anything for success, and Jwa Si Baek (Lee Kyu Hyung), a non-traditional lawyer who doesn't care if they get stuck, work together to pursue the truth in a case.

First, in the poster, Jung Ryeo Won is looking straight ahead with a relaxed expression. Along with the phrase, "The winning rate is 92%, 'Crazy Dog' is coming", Jung Ryeo Won plays the role of ace lawyer Noh Chak Hee, who bites anything to win.

Then, in the teaser trailer, Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Kyu Hyung's polar opposite charms were contained. Lee Kyu Hyung is found staring at the case file with a serious expression, the subtitle 'Special' heralds the charm of the reversal of the left. Even though Jung Ryeo Won tears the paper as if angry, she sees someone visiting the office and smiles broadly in an instant. Interest is focused on how the events will unfold in the two-sided nature of the two.

No Chak Hee (Jung Ryeo Won) works for a big law firm. She is willing to take any risk to win a case and has become an ace attorney at the law firm. She is set to receive a promotion to a partner position, but a problem occurs in a case she accepts. Due to this, she almost gets suspended for a year. Instead, No Chak Hee begins to work as a public defender. She hopes to return to her position at the law firm where she worked previously. As a public defender, she shares an office with fellow public defender Jwa Shi Baek (Lee Kyu Hyung).

Jwa Shi Baek graduated from the Judicial Research and Training Institute as the top student. He had his choice of becoming a judge, prosecutor, or attorney at a big law firm, but he chose to work as a public defender. He is enthusiastic with his work and also has a mysterious part of his personal life that nobody knows about.

