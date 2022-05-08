WATCH: Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook transform into warriors in first teasers for tvN’s ‘Return’

On May 8, tvN revealed the first teasers for the awaited historical drama ‘Return’ and Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min look amazing as warriors! The first teaser shows Jang Wook (Lee Jang Wook) becoming a nobleman with a sad secret while Moo Deok (Jung So Min) is an elite warrior stuck in a physically weak body.

The drama follows the fate of these people who become twisted due to ‘hwanhonsool’ (the soul of the dead return to the living). In the country of Daeho, Jang Wook comes from the noble Jang family. He holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which people all around the country talk about. He is a troublemaker. Jang Wook happens to meet Moo Deok. She is an elite warrior, but her soul is trapped in a physically weak body. She becomes Jang Wook’s servant, but she also secretly teaches him how to fight.

Seo Yool (Hwang Minhyun) comes from the noble Seo family. He seems perfect with good appearance, intelligence, and strong martial arts skills. Go Won (Shin Seung Ho) is the crown prince of Daeho. He hopes to become a generous king.

Lee Jae Wook debuted as an actor in the 2018 K-Drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ starring Hyun Bin, whose agency recruited Lee Jae-Wook right away. His following supporting role in ‘Search: WWW’ (2019) got him instant recognition, and was quickly followed by roles in the movie ‘The Battle of Jangsari’ (2019) and in ‘Extraordinary You’ and ‘When The Weather Is Fine’ (2020). In October 2020, he starred in ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’, alongside Go Ara, his first leading role since starting his acting career.

Jung So Min made her acting debut in 2010 with a supporting role in the television series ‘Bad Guy’. She is known for her leading role in her 2010 TV series ‘Playful Kiss’, the Korean adaptation of the popular manga ‘Itazura na Kiss’. In 2020, Jung starred in the medical television series ‘Soul Mechanic’.

