WATCH: Jung In Sun is left speechless at the unique ‘world wide idols’ in ‘Let Me Be Your Knight’ teaser

The drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight' heralded the amazing cohabitation life of idols in the filial piety tourism world, healing guide 'In Yoon Ju' and world star idols 'Luna'. On October 18th, SBS Sunday drama 'I'll Be Your Knight' released the second teaser video showing the thrilling moment of first meeting between Jung In Sun and the band LUNA.

One can see the explosive charisma of the band Luna in the first teaser video released earlier, in the second teaser video released this time, you can get a glimpse of their dorm life full of twists. After many twists and turns, In Yoon Ju (Jung In Sun), a self-proclaimed 'idol of the filial piety tourism industry', enters the dormitory of the band Luna. There is a situation where even the reason In Yoon Ju runs away from the excitement for a short time, the venomous language is basic, various TMI attacks and unexplained rebellion.

The story of whether In Yoon Ju will be able to safely continue living together with Yoon Tae In (Lee Jun Young), Seo Woo Yeon (Jang Dong Joo), Lee Shin (Kim Jong Hyun), Kim Yu Chan (Yoon Ji Sung), and Woo Ga On (Kim Dong Hyun), will be presented with an episode of chaotic and chaotic idols. It stimulates the infinite imagination of how it will unfold.

On the other hand, 'Let Me Be Your Knight' is a work depicting a sweet and bloody, mental healing romance between a world star idol suffering from sleepwalking and a resident doctor who has to secretly treat it.

Not only that, while expectations are being raised to the highest level with characters full of personality and growing up of young youths who have their own stories which fills the drama. Here, Luna's music in the drama, played and sung by the actors themselves, plans to strengthen the eyes and ears of viewers. One can meet the world star idol band and the living doctor's close cohabitation project at 'Let Me Be Your Knight', which is scheduled to be aired for the first time on November 7th at 11:05 pm KST.

