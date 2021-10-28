WATCH: JUST B become ticking time bombs in the 2000s inspired MV from the ‘Just Beat’ album

JUST B is back for their first comeback and they have already smashed it with aggressive and b-boy like choreography as well as gruff vocals. Set in a futuristic dystopian society, JUST B fight their way to being free from the shackles of society. They work hard to be happy with who they are until they realise the real problem is within themselves.

Lim Ji Min said, "I'm less nervous than when I debuted, but since it's my first comeback, I feel like I'm shaking with a different feeling." The title song 'TICK TOCK' is a pop dance song that combines the first half of a trap beat, the middle of a lyrical atmosphere, and the second half of hip-hop with a glitch sound. It contains the content of burning even hotter to overcome the growing internal anger.

Member Lee Kun Woo said, "There are various moments of trouble and decisions we go through in life, and we have solved the various emotions of joy and sorrow in our own way." For this album, Kim Sang Woo said, "I lived my life with steady exercise and a positive mind. Thanks to you, I was upgraded.” He added, “I will show you a healthy mind and body in the future.” Finally, Jeon Do Yeom raised expectations for listeners by saying, "I prepared as hard as I did during the debut album prep."

'JUST BEAT' is an album that expresses another passion of JUST B with an even hotter blue flame. The title song 'TICK TOCK', which features a variety of beat sounds, is a song that expresses the desire to burn even hotter to overcome the growing internal anger. The addictive chorus, point choreography using fingers, and a more magnificent and powerful performance have caught the attention of K-pop fans right after the release. In particular, in the 'TICK TOCK' music video, JUST B used various objects and created the different inner spaces of the six members, fascinated by both the eyes and ears of the viewers. This resulted in 1 million views in less than 24 hours!

