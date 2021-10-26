WATCH: JUST B promise an adventurous journey in the ‘TICK TOCK’ MV teaser

On October 26, JUST B released an MV teaser for ‘TICK TOCK’ which is the title track of the first single album 'JUST BEAT', which will be released on October 27th. Through this music video teaser video, the point choreography of 'TICK TOCK’ was unveiled for the first time. JUSTB fascinated viewers with the choreography.

The teaser video starts with a screen containing the mysterious space that appeared in the trailer that was released earlier, and illuminates the faces of the six members of JUST B. Then, in the split cut drawn with the timer, the members feel confused in different spaces. After that, they gathered again in front of the butterfly frame and performed a wonderful performance to the beat of 'TICK TOCK' which is a pop dance song with an attractive beat sound. In particular, the chorus that repeats 'TICK TOCK' as if expressing the sound of a clock is strongly addictive. Following the concept photo, items such as a black butterfly that appeared in the music video teaser make one curious about the story of the song’s euphemism.

JUST B is a South Korean boy group formed by Bluedot Entertainment. The group consists of 6 members: Geonu, Bain, Lim Ji-min, JM, DY, and Sangwoo. On June 30, JUST B officially debuted with the release of their first extended play ‘Just Burn’ and the title track 'Damage' was produced by Bang Yong Guk, a singer, rapper, songwriter and producer who was the leader of the boy group B.A.P. On October 27, they will make their comeback with their first single album Just Beat and its title track ‘Tick Tock’.

