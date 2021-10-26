WATCH: JUST B promise an adventurous journey in the ‘TICK TOCK’ MV teaser

Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:45 AM IST  |  12.3K
   
JUST B concept photo
JUST B concept photo; Picture Courtesy: BLUEDOT Entertainment
Advertisement

On October 26, JUST B released an MV teaser for ‘TICK TOCK’ which is the title track of the first single album 'JUST BEAT', which will be released on October 27th. Through this music video teaser video, the point choreography of 'TICK TOCK’ was unveiled for the first time. JUSTB fascinated viewers with the choreography.

The teaser video starts with a screen containing the mysterious space that appeared in the trailer that was released earlier, and illuminates the faces of the six members of JUST B. Then, in the split cut drawn with the timer, the members feel confused in different spaces. After that, they gathered again in front of the butterfly frame and performed a wonderful performance to the beat of 'TICK TOCK' which  is a pop dance song with an attractive beat sound. In particular, the chorus that repeats 'TICK TOCK' as if expressing the sound of a clock is strongly addictive. Following the concept photo, items such as a black butterfly that appeared in the music video teaser make one curious about the story of the song’s euphemism.

JUST B  is a South Korean boy group formed by Bluedot Entertainment. The group consists of 6 members: Geonu, Bain, Lim Ji-min, JM, DY, and Sangwoo. On June 30, JUST B officially debuted with the release of their first extended play ‘Just Burn’ and the title track 'Damage' was produced by Bang Yong Guk, a singer, rapper, songwriter and producer who was the leader of the boy group B.A.P. On October 27, they will make their comeback with their first single album Just Beat and its title track ‘Tick Tock’.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Epik High, GIRIBOY, Sik-K and JUSTHIS own their eccentric personalities in ‘Face ID’ MV

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits: BLUEDOT Entertainment


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (green)

Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (gree...

₹355.00
₹999.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr Sensor Switch For Lighting/warranty:18 Months (water Proof)

Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr...

₹278.00
₹500.00 (44%)
 Buy Now
View All