WATCH: JYP’s new boy group Xdinary Heroes makes sensational debut with 'Happy Death Day'

It is a fantastic way to end another calendar year with some budding, new talent to discover, fresh off the boat! On December 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), JYP Entertainment’s new boy group released their debut single 'Happy Death Day.' The six-member boy group consists of members - Gunil, Jungsoo, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon.

The band is the second act to belong to JYP's STUDIO J, following DAY6. Their name is an abbreviation of 'Extra Ordinary Heroes', meaning 'anyone can become a hero' and true to their name, they have released some extraordinary music for their debut! 'Happy Death Day', expresses the harsh and cold reality of a birthday celebration and the double-faced attitude of the attendees present at the party. Members Jungsoo and Gaon participated in the composition and lyrics for their debut track, which has a unique rock vibe and charismatic riff!

In the music video, the members are seen causing a nuisance at a children's birthday party that they attend as clowns. They rip off their clown noses and undergo a rockstar transformation as they put on loud and charismatic rock performances. The music video is bold and fun. Much kudos to Xdinary Heroes on a fearless debut performance.

