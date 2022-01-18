WATCH: Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin slowly fall in love in the special trailer for ‘Rookie Cops’

On January 18, Disney+ dropped the latest special trailer for the awaited drama ‘Rookie Cops’ and Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin’s chemistry is off the charts! The trailer that was released together also adds to the curiosity about these relationships. Among the young people who gathered at the police academy to fulfil their dream of becoming a police officer, Wi Seung Hyun and Go Eun Kang are developing a more special relationship.

Above the strange excitement that flows between the two who thought they were just friends, “Life is impossible to understand. As if by fate,” the narration raises curiosity. A youth whose heart is pounding at trivial actions, and emotions that he has not yet realised are confusing to understand, Go Eun Kang's words, "All relationships change the moment they cross the line," while looking at Wi Seung Hyun, who looks at Seung Hyun's injured finger with care, heralds the change that will come to them. It already raises the heart rate as to how the moment of first love came without notice.

Disney+'s original series 'Rookie Cops' released romantic posters and trailers for Wi Seung Hyun (Kang Daniel) and Go Eun Kang (Chae Soo Bin), which evoke a fresh sense of excitement. The romantic synergy between the two in the published poster and preview video makes our heart pound. Wi Seung Hyun leaned on Go Eun Kang's shoulder, who was wearing a cute police hat. The phrase, 'The first love to summon youth is coming', added to the fresh smiles of the two.

The first and second episodes of Disney+'s original series 'Rookie Cops' will be released on January 26th.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK became a bigger fan of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo since her debut in ‘Snowdrop’

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.